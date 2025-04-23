Watch: Ben Affleck's 13-year-old son roasts him during a gaming livestreaming session

Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently pulled back the curtain on a lesser-known side of himself — he's a gamer. The Oscar-winning actor made a surprise appearance on a Valorant livestream hosted by Tarik, a former professional player and popular content creator affiliated with Sentinels, one of the top teams in the game’s competitive scene. And Ben wasn’t alone as he joined the stream alongside his 13-year-old son, Samuel, offering fans a candid glimpse into their shared love for the tactical character-based first-person shooter. Actor Ben Affleck and son Samuel recently made a surprise appearance on VALORANT live stream(AP)

The stream, which centered around a VCT Americas showdown between Sentinels and G2 Esports, became even more electric about an hour in when Affleck entered the frame. Sitting down for a chat with Tarik and Sentinels CEO Rob Moore, Ben confirmed that it was his son who introduced him to the game. "He got me into the game," Ben admitted, adding that he now finds himself hooked.

A longtime fan of competition, Ben expressed genuine admiration for the esports ecosystem surrounding Valorant. He described it as “amazing” and praised the skill, organization, and sheer spectacle of the pro scene. Recalling a recent major event in Los Angeles, Ben noted its massive appeal, saying, "There are professional athletic sports teams, professional basketball teams that can't sell the forum out... it was really, really impressive ... it's part of what brought home to me how massive this whole system is, how massive Esports is."

As the conversation continued, Ben also showcased his sense of humor and relatability, reflecting on the ruthless precision of the gameplay. He joked about the experience of getting instantly eliminated.

“When I play, I’m like, these guys have to be cheating. No one is this good. They just rock me immediately,” he quipped.

"It sucks when you're on the other end and you turn a corner and you get headshot and you didn't even see the person who killed you, and then they start typing in the chat and say 'I'm twelve and you suck,'" he said, laughing.

Samuel also got some spotlight time during the stream, receiving Sentinels merch — including a jersey, headset, and jacket — and ribbing his dad's in-game habits. “This dude, I've duoed with him for so long. He doesn't even know how to buy a Vandal. He just goes Odin, sits down with Brimstone, and (imitates Odin noises),” he said, cracking up the room. Ben responded with good humor, defending his style: "Hey, don't make fun of the Odin, man!"

With this unexpected but heartwarming appearance, Ben Affleck has not only charmed the gaming community but also spotlighted how mainstream and generational Esports fandom has become — even Batman’s picking up a mouse and keyboard.