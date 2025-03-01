What is actor Sharib Hashmi’s key mantra for Ramzan this year? ‘Try, no fry’, he says

With Ramzan beginning today, actor Sharib Hashmi is gearing up to observe the month-long dawn-to-dusk fast. This year, he has mapped out his diet plan well in advance: “The golden rule for me this year is, ‘try, no fry’. Our Iftari (the fast-breaking evening meal) dastarkhwan will comprise healthy, protein-based items, because with too many fried delicacies, we miss out on simple, yet necessary iftar. But I feel my daughter will not be okay with the simple iftaar meal, as she loves her fried stuff.” Actor Sharib Hashmi

For Sharib, having a working Ramzan is common: “An actor’s life is challenging. I remember when I was shooting for The Family Man season 1, I was fasting, and it was that action sequence where I had to just run and run. I was mindful that I was fasting, but I had to do it, and I did. Also, the film Tarla (2023) was about food, and shooting with so many delicacies around was a real challenge for me.”