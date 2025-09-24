Vikrant Massey's old interview calling comparisons with SRK 'futile' resurfaces amid joint National Award win

While his 2023 release 12th Fail , swept the box office and everyone's hearts, recognition of the highest kind came with the actor being honoured with his first Best Actor National Film Award win yesterday. The very same honour incidentally, was also bestowed on Shah Rukh Khan for his work in Jawan , marking quite the full circle moment for the actor.

Comparisons in this scenario are then obvious. But this is where Vikrant's resurfaced clip comes into play. A few weeks before he received the National Award, during an interview with Filmfare, the topic of his work being compared to that of SRK's, brought out quite the honest reaction from the former.

"It's unfair. It's unfair for him. I mean, he's Shah Rukh Khan. Men like him and Amitabh Bachchan are legends. It's really unfair for them to be compared to someone like me or anybody for that matter of fact. They're once in a generation, once in a millennial kind of people", he said, adding, "There will never be any other Shah Rukh Khan. There will never be another Amitabh Bachchan. So, it's futile. I laugh it off. I don't even take it seriously. I wouldn't want to use that word on air. But it's futile. He is Shah Rukh Khan".