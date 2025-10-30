Yami Gautam on playing Shah Bano's character in Haq; on her image of being a ‘poster girl for Hindu nationalists’

You see that in every social media feedback that you get of yours and the roles that you choose. Now here comes a film where you’re playing a Muslim character and therefore, as I told Emraan, you’re also taking a big risk of trying to bring out something. Were you told that Shah Bano’s case in some way supports the nationalistic cause of the fact that there should be common laws in the country over the Muslim personal law or any other religion-based laws? Was that the reason that made you take up this particular role?”

While Emraan steps into a new space with this film, Yami takes on a role that challenges perceptions about her on-screen image. Speaking to Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle) at HT City's Stars In The City today, Yami revealed her approach to the character. Sonal asked, “In the times that we’re living in, that when one does these kinds of roles, the image of being nationalistic, and there's nothing right or wrong with having an image, but that's the image that currently you have. You're the poster girl for the Hindu nationalists, people who think that you are sticking to tradition, while a lot of other women in Bollywood are more westernised.

Actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are joining forces for their upcoming courtroom drama Haq , directed by Suparn S. Varma. Set to hit theatres on November 7, the film draws inspiration from one of India’s most defining legal cases — the Shah Bano verdict — and delves into themes of Muslim women’s rights, faith, and the unprecedented forms secular justice can take.

“The purpose of being an artist is defeated if the motivation isn’t creative…”

Yami explained her approach to choosing roles, saying, “If there’s any other motivation for me to choose the kinds of roles that I do, other than creative, then the whole purpose of being an artist is defeated. I don’t think my career rests on any controversy or any kind of clickbait culture where I’m here only for some time. I’ve been here (in the industry) since a long time, since 2012, and now it’s 2025.

I was always the same person! I even made my debut with a film that was very unconventional for that time, but of course, it was one of the biggest hits with a path-breaking script. What I’m trying to do now, is stick to being that person who I always was. It may not have reflected in the couple of films I did in the middle, but that’s fine. There’s also a time when you get success early on, especially when you’re not from the industry, I can’t get into the inside, outside and the specifics.”

She also added that finding footing takes time, but one should know why they chose this career path. She said, “You take time to find your ground and understand what do you want to do here. What are you here for? Are you here for something easy — to be around and to be seen around everywhere. And I felt no! The only reason I should exist here or I shall mean something to someone, which is my audience and myself, is through my work. For that my script, my role, my team, is extremely important.”

“I cannot cater to every thought process…” Addressing the perception that she gravitates toward nationalistic narratives, Yami clarified, “What one perceives out of something…we also have a habit somewhere, to give someone an image. I don’t take it as negative feedback. I don’t take it seriously, and I don’t take it in a negative way. Logo ka kaam hai… chahe mai hun yah koi aur hai, chalo yeh image dete hai, ya yeh narrative suit kar raha hai. Toh I cannot cater to every thought process.

I have to do what I have to do. This is only the third film of mine where you can again think — oh, this is again some nationalistic… For me, being a part of these films or I’m voicing out those characters who are literally the unsung heroes of the country. How is it that a film that talks about social reform, about progressive reform, can be viewed or coloured in any other way but progressive? That’s beyond my comprehension.”

About Haq and Yami’s character Haq is a legal drama inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, a 1978 petition that became a turning point for Muslim women’s rights in India. The film sees Yami essay a character inspired by Shah Bano Begum, with Emraan Hashmi playing a pivotal role in the courtroom proceedings.

The real-life case — Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum — began when 62-year-old Shah Bano sought maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan. The Supreme Court’s 1985 ruling in her favour sparked nationwide debate, ultimately leading to new legislation that shaped India’s social and legal landscape.