You star Anna Camp frustrated after not getting nominated for Emmys 2025: ‘Gave one of the best performances of my life’

American actor Anna Camp isn’t hiding her feelings after her name was left off the list of 2025 Emmy nominees. The 42-year-old took on dual roles as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood in the final season of You, performances she believes rank among her finest. Anna Camp played Raegan and Maddie Lockwood in YOU

Following the nomination announcement on Tuesday, Anna voiced her disappointment on Instagram. She posted a still from You that shows her character staring at a phone with a puzzled look. “Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week,” she wrote alongside the image.

Though visibly frustrated, Anna also received an outpouring of support. Among those cheering her on was her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, who commented, “BLOWN AWAY. not many people ever get the chance to play twins and NO ONE has ever done it like you did. Take notes Hollywood!!!” Anna also shared supportive fan reactions on her Instagram Story. She responded to the messages with a heartfelt, “I love my followers.”

Despite the acclaim from fans and loved ones, Anna was notably absent from the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category. Nominees this year included Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt), Patricia Arquette (Severance), and The White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, and Parker Posey.

Anna’s role on You was recurring in its final season, making her eligible for a nomination. The series itself, however, has never received any Emmy nods across its five-season run.

The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, with actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song hosting the announcement. Among the top contenders this year are The Pitt, Adolescence, Severance, The Bear, and Hacks—all receiving multiple nods across key categories.