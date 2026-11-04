With the festive season ongoing, Zanai Bhosle—who recently released a song she composed, co-wrote, and sang as a tribute to her grandmother—reflects on their bond. 'For the world, Asha Bhosle was the legendary voice that defined generations of Indian music, but for me, she was simply Asha Aai, my grandmother, bestie, and partner in crime,' she says, reflecting on the legendary singer who passed away this April.

Zanai Bhosle on creating music and festive memories: Asha Aai was the brightest light

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Reflecting on her bond, Zanai fondly shares, “Asha Aai wasn’t someone I met only during holidays or around festivals; she was part of my everyday life: my mornings, music, and endless conversations over chai. We were true besties, and I could tell her things I couldn’t tell anyone else. I remember waking up and going straight to her room, sitting beside her, and talking about my day, my music, or something silly. She would listen, tease me, laugh, and make everything feel better,” recalls Zanai, who has recently released a single- Ashiyan.

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While Zanai is still navigating the void of losing her grandmother, she finds solace in memories during the festivals. “What helps me navigate her absence is remembering how she lived—with extraordinary strength, resilience, and laughter. I can’t bring back those mornings, but I carry her teachings into every single day.” This rings especially true during the festive season. “My favourite Diwali will always be the ones with Asha Aai—the house lit up with diyas, the smell of sweets, her endless laughter, and of course, her music. Today, when I see the Diwali lights, I think of her—the brightest light.”

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{{^usCountry}} The singer is making her acting debut as Rani Sai Bhosale in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “I’ve always loved storytelling, and acting felt like another way of expressing emotions I’ve explored through music and dance. What drew me to the role was the opportunity to explore a woman’s strength and courage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer is making her acting debut as Rani Sai Bhosale in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “I’ve always loved storytelling, and acting felt like another way of expressing emotions I’ve explored through music and dance. What drew me to the role was the opportunity to explore a woman’s strength and courage.” {{/usCountry}}

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Transitioning from music to acting, she adds, “Singing is deeply personal because I draw from my own emotions, whereas acting requires stepping into someone else’s world. My Kathak training helped me understand how much emotion can be communicated without speaking—a glance or a moment of stillness can tell a whole story.”

When addressing how she balances a legendary musical family legacy, she says, “The greatest way I can honour my family’s legacy is by being true to myself. There will never be another Asha Bhosle, and I wouldn’t want to be an imitation of her. She gave me something even more personal: the courage to believe in myself, work hard, and remain humble. She wanted me to find my own voice. She taught me that music isn’t about proving how talented you are; it’s about making someone feel happy.”

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Looking ahead, the young artist is eager to blend her skills. “Playback singing has always been very close to my heart. I’d love to explore playback while continuing to write my own music, and acting and singing in the same project would be an incredible creative experience. Every time I step towards a new dream, a part of me will always be that little girl who just wanted to make her Asha Aai proud.”