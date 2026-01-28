Exclusive | Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand to host their wedding reception in Mumbai today; Here's the deets
After celebrating with their family in Delhi, singer Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand to host a wedding reception in Mumbai
Singer Prakriti Kakar tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23, 2026, in an intimate wedding at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who enjoyed an intimate wedding, celebrated with their friends and family, as they organised a reception party in Delhi on Sunday (January 25, 2026).
The newlyweds are now all set to celebrate their new chapter with their friends from the industry in Mumbai.
When asked about the same, she says, "Yes, we're having a reception to celebrate our wedding with our friends and family in Mumbai today. It's happening at St. Regis. The wedding was an intimate affair, but with today's celebration, we're ending the wedding festivities on a happy note."
While she chose to be a pink bride for her wedding, the singer is all set to be an OG red bride. "Tonight I'm going to be wearing an Indo-western outfit, which is going to be red in colour. I didn’t want to be a red bride during the wedding, but for the reception, it just feels right; bright, celebratory, and very ‘wifey’," says Prakriti.
When asked who to expect at the wedding, the singer mentions, "Oh, it's a long guest list. We've invited everyone who's been a part of our journey."
About Prakriti and Vinay
The couple, who met through common friends, dated for nearly 3 years before making it official last April. Taking to Instagram, the singer had shared pictures from the beautiful proposal with a sweet note. She wrote, "All love stories are beautiful, but ours is my favorite 🥹 hi fiancée @vinayanand26 💍."
Prakriti Kakar is known for songs like Katra Katra from Alone, Bheegh Loon from Khamoshiyan, and Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan, to name a few. The singer recently made headlines for her opening act at Akon's Bengaluru concert with twin sister Sukriti Kakar.