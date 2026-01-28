Exclusive | Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand to host their wedding reception in Mumbai today; Here's the deets

Singer Prakriti Kakar tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23, 2026, in an intimate wedding at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who enjoyed an intimate wedding, celebrated with their friends and family, as they organised a reception party in Delhi on Sunday (January 25, 2026). Singer Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand (Photo: Instagram)

The newlyweds are now all set to celebrate their new chapter with their friends from the industry in Mumbai.

When asked about the same, she says, "Yes, we're having a reception to celebrate our wedding with our friends and family in Mumbai today. It's happening at St. Regis. The wedding was an intimate affair, but with today's celebration, we're ending the wedding festivities on a happy note."