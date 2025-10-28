Exclusive | ‘Satish Shah ji was like Indravadan Sarabhai in real life': Deven Bhojani

“He was like Indravadan Sarabhai in real life,” shares Deven about Satish, who passed away on Saturday. He further said, “So, when we had gone to narrate his character, he said ‘Arre ye o meri story hai. Main hi hun Indravadan.’ In his personal life also he was very naughty and kid.”

Actor-director Deven Bhojani directed late actor Satish Shah very early in his career in the popular show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. While Deven doubled up as the director and the character of Dushyant Painter in the show, he recalls that Satish always believed that he was his character Indravadhan in real life too.

In an emotional goodbye, the entire cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai sang the title track of the show during Satish’s last rites. The cast of the show was like a family.

“We had formed the WhatsApp group where all actors, directors and producers are there and that group still continues. He is the person who would post the maximum in the group. He was so knowledgeable,” he says.

Deven also calls Satish ko very child-like as he shares, “

He had this condition that he would only shoot 9-6 but our shoot days used to be 9 to 9. So we would finish all his takes by 6pm. I would pack him up but he would hang around there and do masti with other artists and we would tell him ‘Satish ji aap please jaaiye”. He was a pure hearted soul. He was pure gold. Itne behtareen insaan the.”