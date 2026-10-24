Exclusive | Swisher Bhai, I'll take that title, says baseball legend Nick Siwsher

“I woke up this morning, and I said to myself, ‘Self, I think we need to party today’” this is exactly what defines baseball legend Nick Swisher’s energy. The 45-year-old former New York Yankees player, who is in India for his maiden visit with Major League Baseball (MLB), is in love with the warmth he has been experiencing since his arrival on Friday. “The first thing that caught me was just the amount of time it takes to get over here (laughs)...One of the things that I’ve experienced so far today is not only just the overall city, the culture, the people, but the heart of the people that are here. And that’s been the nicest thing. Because whenever you go to a big city, the United States, not everybody’s always crazy nice. But being able to come to Mumbai, one of the biggest cities in the world, to be able to have the love shown to us the way that we have... I could not be happier to be here,” says Swisher.

Nick Swisher (Photo Credit: Raju Shinde/HT)

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World Series Champion with the Yankees in 2009, Swisher understands that baseball as a sport has comparatively less visibility within the Indian sports landscape. However, he believes there are better chances for another Rinku Singh or Dinesh Patel to make it to MLB. Singh and Patel both became the first Indian players to sign for an MLB team. The duo played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. And Swisher believes things will get better in time for baseball in India. “One of the things that I’ve realised from being here is it takes time for traditions. Any adjustments or changes take a little bit of time... Cricket is one of the greatest sports in the world. Obviously, massive here. We have had some Indian stars come over to our game, which is amazing. The movie, Million Dollar Arm (2014), really helped out.

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{{^usCountry}} He is also of the belief that Indian audiences relate a lot more to someone they see on screen, and help from them can get more young talents to join baseball. “One of the other things that I really think is that if you see somebody on television that looks like you and is from where you are, you think it’s possible. So, that’s one of the things that I really think we need. More Indian stars to come out, start playing a little bit more of our game, just give us that exposure, because then the young kids will look up to them,” says Swisher, who has a massive 245 home runs to his name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is also of the belief that Indian audiences relate a lot more to someone they see on screen, and help from them can get more young talents to join baseball. “One of the other things that I really think is that if you see somebody on television that looks like you and is from where you are, you think it’s possible. So, that’s one of the things that I really think we need. More Indian stars to come out, start playing a little bit more of our game, just give us that exposure, because then the young kids will look up to them,” says Swisher, who has a massive 245 home runs to his name. {{/usCountry}}

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Ask him what he would say to parents who believe sport is a distraction from academics, and he says, “Athletics and sports gave me everything that I have, gave me the roof over my head, the car that I drive, the food that I eat. But once again, it’s about being able to find your time. Because one of the things that I tell my high school students is if you are an athlete, you are a leader. And that means that you have to be in the front of the classroom... You’re getting good grades, setting the tone.” Swisher adds that he also preaches the same to his daughters, Emerson Jay Swisher (16) and Sailor Stevie Swisher (10). “I have two young daughters, and the one thing I preach to them is that being smart is so cool. Are my daughters athletes? For sure. But I expect them to get good grades, because if they don’t get the grades, then they don’t play the sport. So that would be one of the things that I would tell parents here. Continue to push your kids, but get them to push them in the right way,” he shares.

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This is the first time Swisher has come to India, and he is all excited to try Indian food. Though he hasn’t been able to indulge in it properly, he is surely looking forward to it. “I’ve noticed a lot of lamb here so far... I haven’t really gotten to eat a whole lot. I’m really excited to try all the delicacies. Being able to have the opportunity and the blessing to be able to come over here, I want to dig into everything -- the culture, food, people,” he shares. Ever since his arrival, some fans have been calling him Swisher Bhai, and the MLB All-Star icon is in love with the nickname. “I’ll take it. Yes, that’s me, Swisher Bhai, baby. I’m hopefully going to come over here and make a mark,” he concludes.

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