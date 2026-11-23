Long before Bajre Da Sitta brought her mainstream fame, singer Rashmeet Kaur was singing shabads at Delhi’s gurdwaras and joining Prabhat Pheris.

Singer Rashmeet Kaur (HT )

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On Gurpurab today, she recalls her childhood celebrations, particularly the Nagar Kirtan procession from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk to Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib in north Delhi.

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“The entire route would be filled with food stalls and different kinds of prasad, making it such exciting and joyous times,” she recalls.

“Visiting a gurdwara on Gurpurab, seeking blessings, participating in langar and seva has been a part of my annual ritual,” says Kaur, adding that her early years learning Gurbani Sangeet at Mata Sundri Academy continue to hold a special place in her heart.

Last year, Rashmeet recorded Japji Sahib in London, followed by Chaupai Sahib with her mother.

For her, spirituality remains a source of strength, even after a decade in Mumbai pursuing her musical career.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, she recorded Japji Sahib in London, followed by Chaupai Sahib with her mother. “I always try to release something devotional around this time of the year. I would love to continue sharing more paath and shabads in my voice, and hopefully with my mother as well. People have been asking for more devotional music, and it’s something I feel deeply connected to,” the 32-year-old says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, she recorded Japji Sahib in London, followed by Chaupai Sahib with her mother. “I always try to release something devotional around this time of the year. I would love to continue sharing more paath and shabads in my voice, and hopefully with my mother as well. People have been asking for more devotional music, and it’s something I feel deeply connected to,” the 32-year-old says. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on Guru Nanak Dev’s influence on her life, Kaur says, “Guru Nanak Dev ji’s teachings of Naam Japna, Kirat Karni and Vand Chhakna are not merely principles to revisit on a religious occasion, but values to practise every day.”

She adds, “Har vele shukar — being grateful for what I have and counting my blessings — is also a way of remembering the higher power.”

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