Rashmeet Kaur on objectification of women in music: Only shallow people relate

She adds, “It's like a leader. If the leader will say something, people will follow. These artists including me, they have a massive following. You can take that massive following to anywhere, in any direction. Why not give them a nice direction? Why put thoughts in people's brains which are so unnecessary and derogatory?”

Singer Rashmeet Kaur recently lit up the stage during her Delhi concert at Hindu College's Mecca '26. It was an evening to remember, where the audience was captivated by her magic as she sang her biggest hits including Bajre Da Sitta and Nadiyon Paar. Talking to us about the responsibility of an artist as they go on stage, Rashmeet says, “I think it's high time that people should understand what the need of the hour is. We have a deep responsibility as an artist when we go on stage. We hold a mic and there are thousands of people who are listening to that one person who has that mic, who holds that mic. Now it's in the hands of that one person, if that person can motivate those thousands of people, they can bring back something home which is inspiring, which is uplifting, which is moving, which is gonna have some impact on those people.”

Rashmeet goes on to add, “Or they can just drink a couple of drinks and enjoy and then do some badtameezi or leave and just be a part of the hype culture. People don't realise the responsibility of holding that mic and talking to the audience. It's like a leader. If the leader says something, people will follow. And all these artists including me, everybody, they have a massive following. You can take that massive following in any direction. Why not give them a nice direction? Why provoke different cultures? Why put thoughts in people's brains which are unnecessary and derogatory?”

When asked about her views on Hindi and Punjabi rappers facing controversy, complaints or censorship demands in India over lyrics allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, violence, and misogyny, Rashmeet explains, “I think whenever things are getting canceled, they are getting canceled for good if the reason is ‘Oh my god, their lyrics are derogatory’. So if there is a lehar jo start hui hai ye cancel hone ki cheezein, I think it is definitely working. I am not going to name people because I am not aware of this. But if this is happening then it is definitely for good because people should know.”