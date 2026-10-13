A royal evening in the Capital: British High Commission celebrates King's birthday

Delhi’s slight nip in the air set the mood on Monday evening for the annual King’s Birthday Party at the residence of British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, celebrating His Majesty King Charles III.

The evening also marked a farewell to Lindy Cameron. For the occasion, she wore an outfit by Payal Khandwala and called it a “lovely fit”.

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Diplomats, industrialists and prominent city faces raised a toast to the occasion and chatted over drinks and food.

The menu featured classic British dishes alongside a special Navratri spread for those fasting.

Reflecting on the strong ties between the two nations, Lindy said, “Jab UK aur India saath mil kar kaam karenge toh kamaal karenge... There’s a natural gravitational pull between the UK and India, and His Majesty the King has played his own part in nurturing that relationship. His affection for India is well known; across 10 official visits, he has built his own deep and enduring relationship with this country.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chief guest and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh shared a personal moment during his address: “When Prime Minister Modi visited the UK in 2023, he remarked to the British Prime Minister that my home province has a city called Ahmedabad, which is known as the Manchester of India, quite similar to the Manchester of your country because of its textile and cotton mill heritage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief guest and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh shared a personal moment during his address: “When Prime Minister Modi visited the UK in 2023, he remarked to the British Prime Minister that my home province has a city called Ahmedabad, which is known as the Manchester of India, quite similar to the Manchester of your country because of its textile and cotton mill heritage.” {{/usCountry}}

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He later joked, “Almost the whole of the North of England is here! Though, of course, they still fall a bit smaller than the population of Delhi — so that’s a different story!”

The evening also marked a farewell to Lindy Cameron. For the occasion, she wore an outfit by Payal Khandwala and called it a “lovely fit”.

As the High Commissioner is set to move back to the UK, Lindy said, “I am going to miss India so much. There are so many things that I haven’t done or seen yet in India, so I will come back. Will miss the energy and people.”