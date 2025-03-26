A royal ode to India’s heritage art

Art lovers gathered in the Capital recently for the inauguration of Ishq Chaman, an exhibition of paintings from the Kishangarh school of miniatures. Padmanabh Singh and Vaishnavi Kumari

The collection is inspired by the art patronised by Raja Savant Singh in the 1700s, who is the ancestor of Vaishnavi Kumari, the princess of Kishangarh.

Curated by Monica Jain, the do was attended by polo player Padmanabh Singh, Brajraj Singh of Kishangarh and designer Raghavendra Rathore, among others. htc