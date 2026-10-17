Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female.

Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated and spayed. She is a friendly dog and easy to mingle with. The little one loves eating bread, milk and roti. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810553737

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Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat.

Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat. Currently residing in Noida, she is healthy, dewormed, and fully vaccinated. Ready to step into a loving forever home, this sweet little companion loves simple homemade treats like milk and roti, and she is eager to find a family that will shower her with love and care as she grows. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-8826779850.

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A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram.

{{^usCountry}} A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram. He is currently being fostered and nursed back to health locally and is feeling much better. Not fussy with food, he is eager to find a peaceful forever home — a household with gentle female energy would suit him best. Healthy, loving, and well-cared for, he is ready to bring warmth and joy to any caring family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8585905278. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram. He is currently being fostered and nursed back to health locally and is feeling much better. Not fussy with food, he is eager to find a peaceful forever home — a household with gentle female energy would suit him best. Healthy, loving, and well-cared for, he is ready to bring warmth and joy to any caring family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8585905278. {{/usCountry}}

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Nora is a sweet 10-month-old tabby kitten.

Nora is a sweet 10-month-old tabby kitten located in Greater Noida. Fully vaccinated, she may be a bit shy at first, but highly affectionate once she settles in. She likes milk, bread and soft foods. Nora has been in foster care for 10 months, but with funds running out, she urgently needs an adoption home to avoid being released back onto the streets. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-7987901776.

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