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Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

This week, two doggos and two kittens are looking for homes that can offer them warmth, care and affection as winter approaches. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 10:43:48 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female.
Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female.

Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated and spayed. She is a friendly dog and easy to mingle with. The little one loves eating bread, milk and roti. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810553737

Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat.

Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat. Currently residing in Noida, she is healthy, dewormed, and fully vaccinated. Ready to step into a loving forever home, this sweet little companion loves simple homemade treats like milk and roti, and she is eager to find a family that will shower her with love and care as she grows. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-8826779850.

A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram.
Nora is a sweet 10-month-old tabby kitten.

Nora is a sweet 10-month-old tabby kitten located in Greater Noida. Fully vaccinated, she may be a bit shy at first, but highly affectionate once she settles in. She likes milk, bread and soft foods. Nora has been in foster care for 10 months, but with funds running out, she urgently needs an adoption home to avoid being released back onto the streets. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-7987901776.

 
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