Book Review: The Persians is a rich portrayal of Iranian history with rebellious women and demanding prose

If you are one who has the time, patience and willingness to navigate through a complex, wordy narrative, only then should you pick up this novel. The book covers a range of themes starting from the Iranian Revolution through the eyes of the elite to the inner struggles of family matriarchs, to the fall of once powerful families reduced to mere wealth. All this is framed by the author’s wicked humour and a sheer exaggeration of female emotion. Cover of the book The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji

The narrative unfolds through five different perspectives across a span of 80 years. At the heart of the story is Elizabeth, the matriarch of the family. When the 1979 revolution begins, she is frail and elderly yet chooses to stay in Iran with her husband. Given the family’s wealth and high profile along with their noble lineage as descendants of the great warrior Babak Ali Khan Valiat, Elizabeth insists that her two daughters flee the country for their own safety. Like many other Iranians at the time, they travel to the United States (US), seeking the opportunities of a new life.

Offering a unique perspective on the Iranian Revolution, the book is filled with secrets, rage, and the struggles of identity for migrants. But, one must be prepared for a long journey where the flow and pace of the story often test the patience. As one follows the story of Elizabeth’s daughters, Shirin and Seema, it comes forth how they struggle to reconcile their Iranian heritage with their new lives in America. Meanwhile, their rebellious granddaughter, Niaz, visits Elizabeth in Iran, defying tradition and carving out a path of her own. Niaz’s sister, Bita, is now a law student in New York City, aimlessly drifting through life, giving away her belongings and losing her sense of purpose as she grapples with her identity.

The book offers insightful commentary and is a challenging read. The unlikeable characters possess an attractive wit, though this is often overshadowed by their exaggerated emotional state. While wealthy and self-aware, they remain entangled in societal expectations, and the slow buildup of their obsessive focus on reputation — in a society that ironically views them as a little more than wealthy pests — is steady but well drawn-out. At its best, the book explores contrasting themes with staggering elegance, immersing a reader in the story that is certain in parts but comes with difficult prose that’s potent to pull you out of the narrative!

Title: The Persians

Author: Sanam Mahloudji

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: ₹499

