Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

Dear Papa, You never talk much about your sacrifices, par hum sab dekhte hain. Thank you for working so hard every single day just to put a smile on our faces. You will always be my biggest role model and superhero. Aarav

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

My Dearest Sneha, Happy 2nd Anniversary! Three years of long distance were tough, but being married to you now makes every single day feel like a dream. Ab koi countdown nahi, bass life long ka saath hai. Vikram

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Priya, Happy Birthday my partner-in-crime! From stealing snacks from the fridge to pulling off late-night mischief, having a sister like you is pure fun. Tu sabse nautanki hai, par mere liye sabse special bhi! Rohit

My Dearest Karan, Life changes so fast, but walking into our quiet home and sharing an evening cup of chai with you makes all the daily stress disappear. Tum sath ho toh har mushkil aasan lagti hai. Yours Always, Meera

My Bro, Siddharth, No matter how busy life gets with work and responsibilities, I know I can always call you at 2 AM for literally anything. Friends come and go, par sach mein tu bhai hai mera. Gratitude always! Kunal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction