Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Aarav, Tumhare saath life ki sabse boring cheezein bhi special lagti hain. Whether it is a random walk, a long phone call or just sitting together doing nothing, I love how comfortable everything feels with you. Bas aise hi saath rehna, through all the chaos and all the good times. Love you! Raghav

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Mehak, If friendship had a face, it would probably be yours, laughing at my worst jokes and judging my questionable life choices! Thank you for being the person I can call at any hour without thinking twice. We may not talk every single day, but nothing ever feels different when we do. Life keeps changing, but I hope one thing never does: having you as my person through it all. Rhea

Mumma, Bachpan mein lagta tha ki aapko har baat kaise pata chal jaati hai. Ab samajh aata hai ki it was never magic, just the way you have always paid attention to every little thing about me. From reminding me to eat on busy days to worrying about me even when I say I am fine, your love shows up in a thousand little ways. I may be growing up, but I will always need your hugs and your advice. Ananya

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{{^usCountry}} Rohan, Sometimes I hate how a screen has to come between us when all I want is to tell you something while looking at your face. But even on the difficult days, you make this distance feel a little less impossible. Thank you for remembering the little details, listening to my endless stories and making time for us despite everything going on. Counting down to our next meeting. Miss you! Priya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohan, Sometimes I hate how a screen has to come between us when all I want is to tell you something while looking at your face. But even on the difficult days, you make this distance feel a little less impossible. Thank you for remembering the little details, listening to my endless stories and making time for us despite everything going on. Counting down to our next meeting. Miss you! Priya {{/usCountry}}

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Kabir, I will probably never stop teasing you, stealing your food or reminding you of embarrassing childhood memories. But behind all the sibling drama, I hope you know how proud I am of the person you are becoming. You do not have to figure everything out at once, and you do not have to face every difficult day alone. No matter how grown-up we get, you will always have me cheering for you, even when I pretend not to care! Teri Didi, Ishita

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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