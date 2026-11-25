Dear Shiny, Miss karti hu aapko, more than words can say. I can’t wait to hold your hands and walk around, go on those long drives with you, listen to your voice and that beautiful laugh. Life feels a lil more peaceful jab aap mere saath hoti ho. May 2027, and every year forward, be YOUR year, Bubu. Counting the days until I get to see you again. wuvvuu cutu. namma bengaluru awaits for christmas(you) to arrive. Aapki Dudu

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Dearest Kritika, 14 beautiful years of togetherness, countless memories, endless love, and a wonderful journey through life’s highs and lows. Through every challenge and every smile, you’ve been my strength, my happiness, and my home. Here’s to us, our love, and a lifetime of forever together. Yours, Jitesh

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Dear Utkarsh, The room actually brightens up when you walk in. And I have had a crush on you since April last year, so its been quite some time. Hey, I am not delusional, I know you aren’t interested in me and you aren’t even over your ex but still, I can’t help it. Yk, a girl can only wish. Your Not-so-secret Admirer

Hi P, For the record I want it to be printed that “I love,love you” this is my endgame for sure. Yours Only, Ani

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{{^usCountry}} Dayson, This is a special message confessing my feelings for the first time... I don’t know how to put this words better than this. I don’t know about the future like everyone else and don’t want to know it too but one I know is that I want you in it because I love you! Yours And Yours Only, Pretty Smile {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dayson, This is a special message confessing my feelings for the first time... I don’t know how to put this words better than this. I don’t know about the future like everyone else and don’t want to know it too but one I know is that I want you in it because I love you! Yours And Yours Only, Pretty Smile {{/usCountry}}

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Dear Ektarfa Pyar, I know you won’t be reading this but delulu me is doing this for our future kids, even if you don’t know about my love, I’ll always love you more and more forever. Honestly your Lover... BKG

Honey, You are the charm of my eyes, you bring calm to my soul. Spending life With you is my Goal. Loads of love to you mote. Xoxo! Prakash

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Hey, When I saw him for the first time, he was smiling from a distance. Since then, just like the moon, I have loved him in silence from afar. I realized that he smiles more than he laughs. Ki uski hasi me koi awaaz nhi hai, ankhon se muskurata hai! MM

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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