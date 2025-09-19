Driven by her: The women changing Delhi’s roads

At Delhi’s bustling Metro stations, the sight of women in bright jackets and helmets, waiting astride their scooters, is quietly rewriting the city’s transport story. They are part of SheRyds, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s all-women bike taxi service launched to offer safe, reliable last-mile connectivity to female passengers. Operating from hubs like Huda City Centre and Vishwavidyalaya, the service covers a radius of 10-15 kilometres and can be booked easily through the Delhi Metro Sarthi App. Operating from hubs like Huda City Centre and Vishwavidyalaya, the service covers a radius of 10-15 kilometres and can be booked easily through the Delhi Metro Sarthi App.

But beyond the convenience of GPS-tracked rides and secure travel, SheRyds is about something deeper: it is about women reclaiming the roads, one ride at a time.

Sujata Dass: Pride on two wheels For 42-year-old Sujata Dass, moving from West Bengal to Delhi was full of challenges. A mother of two, aged 17 and 12, she now wears her helmet with pride, as one of SheRyds’ first riders. “I am very proud of my work, being a woman in a male-dominated profession. My kids are equally proud of me. They talk about me to their friends, and the fact that I can keep myself financially independent gives me a lot of satisfaction,” she says with a smile. For Sujata, the job is not just income, it’s dignity and confidence.

Savita: A Passion for driving For 33-year-old Savita, a mother of four from Uttar Pradesh, the bike is more than just a vehicle; it’s a lifelong passion. “Driving is my passion, and I love being a part of this initiative,” she says. Having learned to drive long ago, she always dreamed of a career that put her skills to use. What she values most is the trust her passengers place in her: “Women feel safe with us, especially college students. That makes me happy.”

Sangeeta: Wings of Independence Sangeeta, 28, from Delhi, echoes the sentiment of freedom. A mother of two, she sees SheRyds as an answer to her personal aspirations. “This is such a great initiative by the Ultima Foundation. They have given us wings, and a medium to be self-dependent. I always believed women need financial freedom, and this has fulfilled my dream.”

Mamta: Ensuring safety At 29, Mamta from Uttar Pradesh is unmarried and determined to contribute to women’s safety in a tangible way. “People often talk about women’s safety, but no one takes measurable steps. SheRyds has done a commendable job. The good reviews we get from college girls are noteworthy. We love it,” she says. For her, each ride is a way of turning conversations about safety into real, visible change.

Priyanka Singh: A partner in change For 32-year-old Priyanka Singh, who hails from Jamshedpur and holds a BCom degree, SheRyds has been transformative. “I never thought I would be doing something so powerful, that actually brings change in society. My husband is very supportive and proud of me. I am grateful to SheRyds,” she says. For Priyanka, the work has not just broadened her horizons but redefined her role as a change-maker.

Together, these stories underline the real strength of SheRyds: it is not just a service, but a movement powered by women for women. Every ride offers commuters the assurance of safety and comfort, while giving the riders themselves financial independence, dignity and visibility on Delhi’s roads.

As helmets are strapped and engines rev outside Metro stations, these women are not only ferrying passengers to their destinations, they are also steering society toward a future where women behind the wheel are no longer an exception but the norm.