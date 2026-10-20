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Dussehra 2026 | It’s viral: Ravanas in Delhi-NCR bring the laughs

Who knew Ravana could be such a pookie? Here's how some actors in Ramlilas are proving there’s more to the villain than meets the eye.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 11:06:08 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Who says playing Ravana is only about fiery speeches, 10 heads and an explosive Dussehra finale? NCR’s viral Ramlila villains are showing off their funny side, too, with Reels capturing their comic timing on stage and camaraderie backstage.

From grooving on bhangra beats to portraying backstage brotherhood with Lord Rama, Ravanas in Delhi-NCR’s Ramlilas are reliving the iconic character and winning hearts. (Photos: Instagram)
From grooving on bhangra beats to portraying backstage brotherhood with Lord Rama, Ravanas in Delhi-NCR’s Ramlilas are reliving the iconic character and winning hearts. (Photos: Instagram)

An Instagram Reel titled Punjabi Ravan Only In West Delhi has garnered over 93.3k views as it shows an actor playing Ravana enjoying bhangra beats on his throne while other performers dance around him. The clip was reportedly shot at a Ramlila in Subhash Nagar.

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