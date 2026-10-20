Dussehra 2026 | It’s viral: Ravanas in Delhi-NCR bring the laughs

Who says playing Ravana is only about fiery speeches, 10 heads and an explosive Dussehra finale? NCR’s viral Ramlila villains are showing off their funny side, too, with Reels capturing their comic timing on stage and camaraderie backstage.

From grooving on bhangra beats to portraying backstage brotherhood with Lord Rama, Ravanas in Delhi-NCR’s Ramlilas are reliving the iconic character and winning hearts. (Photos: Instagram)

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An Instagram Reel titled Punjabi Ravan Only In West Delhi has garnered over 93.3k views as it shows an actor playing Ravana enjoying bhangra beats on his throne while other performers dance around him. The clip was reportedly shot at a Ramlila in Subhash Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Another Reel (right), which has clocked 123k plus views, captures the friendship between actors playing Ravana and Lord Rama at Panipat’s Shri Mahavir Ram Natak Ekta Club. Set to singer Neha Bhasin’s track Jutti Meri, the video shows Ravana inviting Ram into the frame before the two walk away together, throwing in a few thumkas. Hemant Seth, who portrays Ravana in the play, says they never expected the Reel to go viral. “People are calling me ‘Pookie Ravana’ and joking that this year’s Dussehra should be cancelled because Ravana is too cute to burn! Ram ji and Ravana may fight on stage, but backstage, it’s all love and friendship between us,” says Seth, who works in finance and takes up acting projects for passion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another Reel (right), which has clocked 123k plus views, captures the friendship between actors playing Ravana and Lord Rama at Panipat’s Shri Mahavir Ram Natak Ekta Club. Set to singer Neha Bhasin’s track Jutti Meri, the video shows Ravana inviting Ram into the frame before the two walk away together, throwing in a few thumkas. Hemant Seth, who portrays Ravana in the play, says they never expected the Reel to go viral. “People are calling me ‘Pookie Ravana’ and joking that this year’s Dussehra should be cancelled because Ravana is too cute to burn! Ram ji and Ravana may fight on stage, but backstage, it’s all love and friendship between us,” says Seth, who works in finance and takes up acting projects for passion. {{/usCountry}}

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