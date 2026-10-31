GharWaliDiwali in the Capital: How communities in Delhi-NCR are bringing strangers together this festive season

Mithai, music and Indian outfits are familiar in a festive setting. But now, the guest list comes with introductions. Ahead of Diwali, residents of Delhi-NCR are signing up for community gatherings where they can arrive alone or bring a friend and spend the evening with people they haven’t met before. Organisers are equally excited fielding requests from newcomers to the Capital as those missing home are keen to join groups and meet new acquaintances. Their plans range from a 30-person get-together to a villa party, with each host bringing a spin on #GharwaliDiwali.

From women-only melas to villa parties, here is what's on the cards for Delhi-NCR communities organising Diwali parties for strangers.

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From women-only get-togethers and queer community celebrations to ragers through the night, with introductions, games and performances to help guests get acquainted, here’s what’s on the cards for those wanting an intimate festive celebration. It’s like a homecoming of sorts, but amid strangers. For example, Khushi Ghai received requests for ForTheFew’s Diwali Sosha, including one from a man who runs an automobile business in Canada. Returning to India after a long time, he told her he hadn’t celebrated Diwali the traditional Indian way in years and wanted to feel at home again.

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Ghai, who runs the community on her own, says the event held on October 24 at Kailash Colony drew more than 500 sign-ups through its invitation request form. She personally reviewed applications and addressed prospective guests’ concerns about attending solo. “The ethnic dress code, traditional sweets, and Bollywood DJ brought that familiar, festive Diwali feeling, even for those who were away from home,” she says. The programme included tambola, mithai pop-ups, and face- and hair-bedazzling.

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Travel buddies-turned-party revellers

{{^usCountry}} “Somewhere along the way, people who entered my life as strangers became some of my biggest supporters,” says Archi Gupta, founder of Trails N Tales, who shares how bringing strangers together has a personal starting point. Building her career, she found support from people she hadn’t previously known, and her travel community’s Diwali edition in Rohini offers a shorter introduction to that experience. “Not everyone is comfortable going on a three- or four-day trip alone, so we started exploring shorter, one-day experiences where people can come for four to five hours, have fun and meet new people without making a big commitment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Somewhere along the way, people who entered my life as strangers became some of my biggest supporters,” says Archi Gupta, founder of Trails N Tales, who shares how bringing strangers together has a personal starting point. Building her career, she found support from people she hadn’t previously known, and her travel community’s Diwali edition in Rohini offers a shorter introduction to that experience. “Not everyone is comfortable going on a three- or four-day trip alone, so we started exploring shorter, one-day experiences where people can come for four to five hours, have fun and meet new people without making a big commitment.” {{/usCountry}}

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For the 40-50 person gathering, her team reviews profiles and speaks to prospective guests before confirming invitations. “Once you are there, the guests will be welcomed with laddoos. An open mic will invite singing, shayari, dancing and other performances, alongside live music, card games, darts, beer pong and a DJ,” she adds.

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What: Desi Dilemma: Diwali Edition by Trails N Tales

When: November 1

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: ₹2,499 onwards (Instagram DM @tixtotrailsntales for an invitation)

Making room for chosen family

It began with the feeling of missing home during festivals, particularly among the queer who may not feel comfortable returning home. “So we thought, why not celebrate with our chosen family?” says Pranay Bhowmick, founder of The Ishq Collective’s Diwali Strangers Party, adding, “Most people joining us are solo queer folks, and allies are also welcome.”

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The collective is organising a gathering for 30-40 people in Saket, with guests joining through its WhatsApp community and Instagram. Bhowmick says it does not advertise to chase larger numbers. Games and icebreakers are planned to get guests participating rather than sitting apart. Feedback from earlier experiences has shaped this approach. He adds, “People who came to our previous experiences told us that they felt homely, not like a commercial event. That what heartwarming to keep us going.”

When: November 1

Timing: 8pm to 1am

Entry: ₹999 (Register on Thrivia or DM @the_ishq_collective)

Bhajans, shopping and a dance hour

Bringing a mini-mela format to its women-only celebration, there’s also a programme in the city that combines bhajan clubbing and a dance hour with food and shopping. “The event also champions small businesses and women founders, who will set up their own stalls and spaces on the day,” says Manisha Kalra, founder, City Girls Delhi that is hosting Back to Classics Diwali.

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“We’ve hosted a similar Diwali party before, which was along with Holi celebrations,” says Kalra, sharing how returning guests and friendships formed at those gatherings are part of the experience. This year, attendees can come solo or with friends, dress in Indian attire and spend the evening in the company of other women. In fact, tickets for this are open to women without an invitation process, and introductions and activities in smaller groups are intended to help guests who arrive without knowing anyone.

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When: November 1

Timing: 4pm to 8pm

Entry: Starting ₹599 (Buy on citygirls.in or DM @citygirls.delhi)

Dhol meets DJ

DJ set, dhol, food, drinks and games. What more does one need for Diwali? Well, actually, some warmth of known faces during festivities.

“That’s why we’re hosting a five-hour-long Diwali House Party at a private villa in Noida, with limited entries so we can have a good crowd and the right vibe,” says Tanvi Singh, one of the organisers. She adds that the gathering is intended for a mix of groups and people looking to expand their social circles, with a combination of music and games.

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When: November 6

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Starting ₹599 for (DM @tanvi._.s5 )

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction