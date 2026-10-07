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Glam drop with HT City | Garba-dandiya nights would be incomplete without the festive bindis. These designs are in the spotlight this Navratri season

In the fifth part of our Navratri shopping series, we spotlight bindis. Get set to swap sweat-prone liner with Gen Z-approved peel-and-stick designs. Read more.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 14:43:39 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
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In the fifth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight the main accessory for your forehead: Bindis!

From bindis with stones, crystals and ghunghroos to Gen Z-style sunflowers, lotuses, and more, designer bindis just got a Navratri upgrade!
From bindis with stones, crystals and ghunghroos to Gen Z-style sunflowers, lotuses, and more, designer bindis just got a Navratri upgrade!

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear

Here's a look at peel-and-stick bindis that swap sweat-prone liner for peacock motifs, crystal formations and Gen Z-approved sunflowers.

Vijal Haria, founder of Comet Busters India (@cometbusters_india), shares, “Garba enthusiasts spend hours applying face paint, liner or dots, only for sweat and a quick wipe to ruin the look. Our peel-and-stick peacock, maroon velvet and crystal designs offer instant, sweat-resistant glam. Wear them near the eyes, chin, collarbone or neck instead of limiting bindis to the forehead. Prices start at 249.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

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