Glam drop with HT City | Garba-dandiya nights would be incomplete without the festive bindis. These designs are in the spotlight this Navratri season

In the fifth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we spotlight the main accessory for your forehead: Bindis!

From bindis with stones, crystals and ghunghroos to Gen Z-style sunflowers, lotuses, and more, designer bindis just got a Navratri upgrade!

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear

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Here's a look at peel-and-stick bindis that swap sweat-prone liner for peacock motifs, crystal formations and Gen Z-approved sunflowers.

Vijal Haria, founder of Comet Busters India (@cometbusters_india), shares, “Garba enthusiasts spend hours applying face paint, liner or dots, only for sweat and a quick wipe to ruin the look. Our peel-and-stick peacock, maroon velvet and crystal designs offer instant, sweat-resistant glam. Wear them near the eyes, chin, collarbone or neck instead of limiting bindis to the forehead. Prices start at ₹249.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Parineeta.co (@parineeta.co) is offering designer bindis with Gen Z-approved designs. “Traditional bindis are often drawn using liner or kajal, but during high-energy garba nights, sweat can make the product run. Our designer bindis are long-lasting, do not bleed and save wearers the effort of drawing them. While older clients prefer traditional or lotus motifs, Gen Z customers love our sunflower bindis. Packs start at ₹55,” shares Vikram Sampatraj, owner of the brand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Parineeta.co (@parineeta.co) is offering designer bindis with Gen Z-approved designs. “Traditional bindis are often drawn using liner or kajal, but during high-energy garba nights, sweat can make the product run. Our designer bindis are long-lasting, do not bleed and save wearers the effort of drawing them. While older clients prefer traditional or lotus motifs, Gen Z customers love our sunflower bindis. Packs start at ₹55,” shares Vikram Sampatraj, owner of the brand. {{/usCountry}}

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