Glam drop with HT City | Let your bag take the spotlight this Navratri season, choose from brass clutch, sparkling sling and boho-themed backpacks

In the ninth of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, we show you the perfect bags to hold your essentials while twirling away on the high-energy garba-dandiya nights.

From statement purses with brass embossing to cloth potlis with ghungroos, here’s how to bag it all this Navratri season!

READ: Glam drop with HT City | A case for the Navratri-coded phone covers for this festive season

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From handcrafted statement bags adorned with brass embossing to cloth potlis with mirrors, shells and ghungroos, here’s a look at everything that's trending this festive season.

“Our brass bags and phone slings are the bestsellers this season. Each piece is handcrafted using brass embossing, mirrors, ghungroos and shells, and takes 15–20 days to make,” shares Sana Talwar, founder of Sparkling Luxury Bags (@spark.lingluxury).

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{{^usCountry}} Talwar adds, “Customers often request spacious bags that match their outfits, with shell and ghungroo detailing customised to their cholis. Prices range from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000, and we also accept bulk wedding orders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talwar adds, “Customers often request spacious bags that match their outfits, with shell and ghungroo detailing customised to their cholis. Prices range from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000, and we also accept bulk wedding orders.” {{/usCountry}}

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And kutch embroidery, per usual, is in huge demand for garba-dandiya nights. “Kutch’s rich embroidery tradition inspired me to create practical accessories for garba-goers carrying phones and essentials,” says Bhavana Mehta, founder of Bhav Creations (@accessories_bhavcreations).

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Mehta adds, “Mobile belt pouches, sling pouches and Kutchi potlis featuring embroidery, mirror work, coins and tassels are our bestsellers. Belt pouches cost ₹1,050– ₹1,500 and slings ₹1,250– ₹2,500. The heritage patch takes a month to make, followed by three days of finishing.”

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