Glam drop with HT City | A case for the Navratri-coded phone covers for this festive season

In the eighth instalment of our 10-part Navratri shopping series, here’s a look at phone covers designed to complement chaniya-cholis and dhoti-kurtas with festive motifs and personalised details. Check them out!

READ: Glam drop with HT City | Top off your Navratri OOTD with the coolest caps, bandanas, padgis and headgear

Here is a look at customisable phone covers designed to complement your garba and dandiya night OOTDs through matching colours, festive motifs and personalised details.

The trend this year is all about going OTT, be it silver charms or kundan embellishments or ghunghroos and beadwork.