Glam drop with HT City | Top off your Navratri OOTD with the coolest caps, bandanas, padgis and headgear

Sharing her inspiration behind the contemporary pieces, Vineeta Soni, founder of Go Esthete (@go_esthete), tells us, “After our Navratri goggles went viral last year, I wanted to create something equally trendy with a traditional touch. Our cotton Bandhani bandanas feature charms, shells and tassels, and can be styled on the head, neck, wrist, waist or knee. Most importantly, the colours do not bleed! Priced between ₹220 and ₹549, they are receiving orders from India and abroad.”

The demographic, designers say, is largely the younger audience out to make a sartorial splash at the garba-dandiya nights being organised across the country. Mansi Soni, owner of Divo (@divothelegacy), says, “We wanted to reinterpret tradition for Gen Z while keeping Navratri’s essence alive. Our caps, especially the pastel-detailed design, are the crowd favourite. White and black are the standard bases, and we can customise colours for bulk orders. We sell around 20–30 pieces daily, priced from ₹375 to ₹2,499.”