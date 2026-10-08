Glam drop with HT City | Top off your Navratri OOTD with the coolest caps, bandanas, padgis and headgear
In the seventh of our Navratri shopping series, we spotlight contemporary caps and handcrafted Bandhani bandanas, giving traditional textiles a Gen Z spin.
The seventh of our 10-part Navratri shopping series is all about giving traditional textiles and detailing a Gen Z spin, no cap!
READ: Glam drop with HT City | The bindi is taking the centre stage this Navratri season
We spotlight contemporary caps with pastel-hued cowrie embellishments and handcrafted Bandhani bandanas with oxidised silver charms and tassels.
Sharing her inspiration behind the contemporary pieces, Vineeta Soni, founder of Go Esthete (@go_esthete), tells us, “After our Navratri goggles went viral last year, I wanted to create something equally trendy with a traditional touch. Our cotton Bandhani bandanas feature charms, shells and tassels, and can be styled on the head, neck, wrist, waist or knee. Most importantly, the colours do not bleed! Priced between ₹220 and ₹549, they are receiving orders from India and abroad.”
The demographic, designers say, is largely the younger audience out to make a sartorial splash at the garba-dandiya nights being organised across the country. Mansi Soni, owner of Divo (@divothelegacy), says, “We wanted to reinterpret tradition for Gen Z while keeping Navratri’s essence alive. Our caps, especially the pastel-detailed design, are the crowd favourite. White and black are the standard bases, and we can customise colours for bulk orders. We sell around 20–30 pieces daily, priced from ₹375 to ₹2,499.”
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORKriti Kambiri
Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More