Glam drop series with HT City | Let your phone tag along this Navratri season with phone slings and charms
In part six of our Navratri shopping series, we show you how to go hands-free and still keep your phone secure with slings that amp up your garba night look.
In the sixth instalment of our ongoing Navratri shopping series, its time for the accessory for our most important friend: phones!
We spotlight hands-free mobile slings and charm-laden chains that secure phones, stash cash and complement your look without cramping your moves.
“Our Navratri mobile sling bag was created for a hands-free celebration with no more ‘mera phone pakadna’ moments,” shares Karishma Jain, founder, A Bag Saga (@a_bag_saga).
“Handmade and available in several colours to complement different outfits, it combines a pouch for keeping cash secure with a sling that holds your phone safely. The bags are priced between ₹1,250 and ₹1,300,” she adds.
“What started as a simple Pinterest-inspired phone chain soon turned into Navratri-coded slings with shells, silver coins, ghunghroos and tassels ( ₹350 onwards),” shares Kajal Suthar, owner of The Mac Things (@themacthings). She adds, “Slings with lettered beads that spell out customers' names are also in trend, and we have sold over 2,000 pieces by now.”
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKriti Kambiri
Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More