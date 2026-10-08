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Glam drop series with HT City | Let your phone tag along this Navratri season with phone slings and charms

In part six of our Navratri shopping series, we show you how to go hands-free and still keep your phone secure with slings that amp up your garba night look.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 08:30:24 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
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In the sixth instalment of our ongoing Navratri shopping series, its time for the accessory for our most important friend: phones!

From cowrie and thread-wrapped phone slings to charmed lanyards, here's where to keep your phone during high-energy garba-dandiya nights.
From cowrie and thread-wrapped phone slings to charmed lanyards, here's where to keep your phone during high-energy garba-dandiya nights.

READ: Glam drop with HT City | The bindi is taking the centre stage this Navratri season

We spotlight hands-free mobile slings and charm-laden chains that secure phones, stash cash and complement your look without cramping your moves.

“Our Navratri mobile sling bag was created for a hands-free celebration with no more ‘mera phone pakadna’ moments,” shares Karishma Jain, founder, A Bag Saga (@a_bag_saga).

“Handmade and available in several colours to complement different outfits, it combines a pouch for keeping cash secure with a sling that holds your phone safely. The bags are priced between 1,250 and 1,300,” she adds.

“What started as a simple Pinterest-inspired phone chain soon turned into Navratri-coded slings with shells, silver coins, ghunghroos and tassels ( 350 onwards),” shares Kajal Suthar, owner of The Mac Things (@themacthings). She adds, “Slings with lettered beads that spell out customers' names are also in trend, and we have sold over 2,000 pieces by now.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

  • Kriti Kambiri
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kriti Kambiri

    Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.Read More

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Glam Drop Series With HT City | Let Your Phone Tag Along This Navratri Season With Phone Slings And Charms
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Glam Drop Series With HT City | Let Your Phone Tag Along This Navratri Season With Phone Slings And Charms
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