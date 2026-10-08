Glam drop series with HT City | Let your phone tag along this Navratri season with phone slings and charms

In the sixth instalment of our ongoing Navratri shopping series, its time for the accessory for our most important friend: phones! From cowrie and thread-wrapped phone slings to charmed lanyards, here's where to keep your phone during high-energy garba-dandiya nights. READ: Glam drop with HT City | The bindi is taking the centre stage this Navratri season

We spotlight hands-free mobile slings and charm-laden chains that secure phones, stash cash and complement your look without cramping your moves.

“Our Navratri mobile sling bag was created for a hands-free celebration with no more ‘mera phone pakadna’ moments,” shares Karishma Jain, founder, A Bag Saga (@a_bag_saga). “Handmade and available in several colours to complement different outfits, it combines a pouch for keeping cash secure with a sling that holds your phone safely. The bags are priced between ₹1,250 and ₹1,300,” she adds.

“What started as a simple Pinterest-inspired phone chain soon turned into Navratri-coded slings with shells, silver coins, ghunghroos and tassels ( ₹350 onwards),” shares Kajal Suthar, owner of The Mac Things (@themacthings). She adds, “Slings with lettered beads that spell out customers' names are also in trend, and we have sold over 2,000 pieces by now.”