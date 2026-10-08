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Glam drop with HT City | Top off your Navratri OOTD with the coolest caps, bandanas, padgis and headgear

In the seventh of our Navratri shopping series, we spotlight contemporary caps and handcrafted Bandhani bandanas, giving traditional textiles a Gen Z spin.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 13:07:44 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
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The seventh of our 10-part Navratri shopping series is all about giving traditional textiles and detailing a Gen Z spin, no cap!

READ: Glam drop with HT City | The bindi is taking the centre stage this Navratri season

From baseball caps getting cowrie and kutchwork upgrades to padgis and bandannas with silver motifs, Navratri's coolest accessory is the headgear.
From baseball caps getting cowrie and kutchwork upgrades to padgis and bandannas with silver motifs, Navratri's coolest accessory is the headgear.

We spotlight contemporary caps with pastel-hued cowrie embellishments and handcrafted Bandhani bandanas with oxidised silver charms and tassels.

Sharing her inspiration behind the contemporary pieces, Vineeta Soni, founder of Go Esthete (@go_esthete), tells us, “After our Navratri goggles went viral last year, I wanted to create something equally trendy with a traditional touch. Our cotton Bandhani bandanas feature charms, shells and tassels, and can be styled on the head, neck, wrist, waist or knee. Most importantly, the colours do not bleed! Priced between 220 and 549, they are receiving orders from India and abroad.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

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