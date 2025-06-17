HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2025

#CineCall
What: Fare Cinema | Domenica Sera & Enrico Piaggio
Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri
When: June 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)
#Staged
What: Sakal Jaani He Naath — A Folk Comedy
Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II
When: June 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Gulda – Mozart Concertos
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 17
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)