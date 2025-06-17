Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Tuesday, June 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall 

What: Fare Cinema | Domenica Sera & Enrico Piaggio  

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri

When: June 17 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) 

 

#Staged

What: Sakal Jaani He Naath — A Folk Comedy

Where: Lilanoor Center for Voice and Music, 389, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: June 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Gulda – Mozart Concertos

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 17

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

