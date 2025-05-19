Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Tuesday, May 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: The Subject is the Subject – Solo exhibition by Naira Mushtaq 

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Pristine Gallery, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg 

When: May 17 to June 29 

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Langdai Ama/The Juncture 

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 20 

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: In Her Footsteps – Women who made India ft Mandira Ghosh, Dr Rita Malhotra, Dr Amarendra Khatua, Amb Reena Pandey, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee & BP Singh 

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road 

When: May 20 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)   

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Under Construction ft Shreya Priyam & Swati Sachdeva 

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village 

When: May 20 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)   

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

