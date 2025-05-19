HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 May 2025

#ArtAttack
What: The Subject is the Subject – Solo exhibition by Naira Mushtaq
Where: Pristine Gallery, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg
When: May 17 to June 29
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Langdai Ama/The Juncture
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 20
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: In Her Footsteps – Women who made India ft Mandira Ghosh, Dr Rita Malhotra, Dr Amarendra Khatua, Amb Reena Pandey, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee & BP Singh
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: May 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Under Construction ft Shreya Priyam & Swati Sachdeva
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: May 20
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)