HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: The Subject is the Subject – Solo exhibition by Naira Mushtaq Catch It Live on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Pristine Gallery, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Saini Bhavan, Kotla Mubarkpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg

When: May 17 to June 29

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Langdai Ama/The Juncture

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 20

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: In Her Footsteps – Women who made India ft Mandira Ghosh, Dr Rita Malhotra, Dr Amarendra Khatua, Amb Reena Pandey, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee & BP Singh

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Under Construction ft Shreya Priyam & Swati Sachdeva

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 20

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction