Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 06:37 PM IST

The day of Sept 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

Catch It Live on 20 September 2024
Catch It Live on 20 September 2024
A moment from the play starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah
A moment from the play starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah

What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Old World

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: September 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: IHC Theatre Festival | A Life In Poetry ft Jerry Pinto

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Catz ’N Dogz Live

Where: Klub Hermis, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Superiority Complex ft Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Exhibition Patola & Bandhej

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: September 20 to 22

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
