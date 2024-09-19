HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 September 2024

#StagedWhat: Delhi Theatre Festival | Old WorldWhere: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional AreaWhen: September 20Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #LitTalkWhat: IHC Theatre Festival | A Life In Poetry ft Jerry PintoWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 20Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Catz ’N Dogz LiveWhere: Klub Hermis, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, GurugramWhen: September 20Timing: 10pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Superiority Complex ft Shreeja ChaturvediWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 20Timing: 5pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Exhibition Patola & BandhejWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi HouseWhen: September 20 to 22Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction