Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The day of Oct 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Structures

Catch It Live on 21 October 2024
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 20 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Golmaal

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 21

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Giants of Music ft Puuluup

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: October 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pilitaxi Festive Delhi

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 21 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Balloon Fiesta 2024

Where: Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road

When: October 18 to 24

Timing: 7am to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jahangirpuri (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Sunday, October 20, 2024
