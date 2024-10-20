HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 October 2024
Oct 20, 2024 07:36 PM IST
The day of Oct 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Structures
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 20 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The IIC Experience | A Carnival of Comedy Films ft Golmaal
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 21
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Giants of Music ft Puuluup
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar
When: October 21
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pilitaxi Festive Delhi
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 21 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Balloon Fiesta 2024
Where: Bhalswa Lake, Outer Ring Road
When: October 18 to 24
Timing: 7am to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jahangirpuri (Yellow Line)