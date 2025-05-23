Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2025 08:42 PM IST

Saturday, May 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn 

What: Tribute to Metallica ft Frantic 

Catch It Live on Saturday, 24 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 24 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP

When: May 24 

Timing: 9pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)  

 

#CineCall

What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Phullwanti

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 24

Timing: 9pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#Staged 

What: Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya  

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 24 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com  

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#CineCall 

What: The House in the Hills 

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 24 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On