HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 May 2025

#TuneIn
What: Tribute to Metallica ft Frantic
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1 Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus, CP
When: May 24
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: 17th Habitat Film Festival | Phullwanti
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 24
Timing: 9pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Harshvardhan Haveli Mein Hatya
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The House in the Hills
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)