HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2024 06:39 PM IST

The day of Oct 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Annual 2024

Catch It Live on 29 October 2024
Where: ChampaTree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

When: October 2 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)


#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Adity and Anirban

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: October 29

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
 

#CineCall

What: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Where: Jugmug Thela, Champa Gali, Saket

When: October 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Crackers ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

