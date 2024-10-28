HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 October 2024
Oct 28, 2024 06:39 PM IST
The day of Oct 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Annual 2024
Where: ChampaTree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II
When: October 2 to November 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Adity and Anirban
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: October 29
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Where: Jugmug Thela, Champa Gali, Saket
When: October 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Register Here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Crackers ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)