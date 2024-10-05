Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 05, 2024 05:12 PM IST

The day of Oct 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Qutb Shahi Heritage Park: Conserving a Royal Necropolis

Catch It Live on 6 October 2024
Catch It Live on 6 October 2024

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 1 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Band Baaja Bawaal

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)

#TuneIn

What: Guru Bhola Nath Music Utsav ft Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 6 & 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Gagan Damama Bajyo

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)


#DelhiTalkies

What: India International Coffee Festival 2024

Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

When: October 4 to 6

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Subhash Nagar (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Practice ft Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Fairytale'ss Bride: A Luxury Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: October 5 & 6

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
