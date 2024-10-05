HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 October 2024
The day of Oct 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Qutb Shahi Heritage Park: Conserving a Royal Necropolis
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 1 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Band Baaja Bawaal
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)
#TuneIn
What: Guru Bhola Nath Music Utsav ft Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 6 & 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Gagan Damama Bajyo
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: India International Coffee Festival 2024
Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: October 4 to 6
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Subhash Nagar (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Practice ft Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Fairytale'ss Bride: A Luxury Wedding Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: October 5 & 6
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)