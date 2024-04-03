 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 3 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 3

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Indie Talkies | Aise Hee

Catch It Live on April 3
Catch It Live on April 3

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: April 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Soiree ft Wajahat Hasan

Where: Mittyesque, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: April 3

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Show ft Shreya Priyam Roy, Onkar Dua & Vikash Dugar

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: April 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar⁩⁦ (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini

When: April 3 & 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

