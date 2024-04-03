HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 3
The day of April 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Indie Talkies | Aise Hee
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: April 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Soiree ft Wajahat Hasan
Where: Mittyesque, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: April 3
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Big Show ft Shreya Priyam Roy, Onkar Dua & Vikash Dugar
Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15-A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar
When: April 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli – Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini
When: April 3 & 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)