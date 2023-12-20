HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 21
The day of December 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The weekend might still seem far away, but the cultural landscape of Delhi is always exciting! Check out all these events to make your Thursday feel like a Friday:
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Agni Aur Barkha
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Art & Soul Exhibition
Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213 A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: December 20 to January 31, 2024
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowdwork Show by Abhishek Walia
Where: Guftagu Cafe, Opposite DLF City Court, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram
When: December 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 Metro Station (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Presents Prateek Kapoor Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 21
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)