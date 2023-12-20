close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 21

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 21

HT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2023

The day of December 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The weekend might still seem far away, but the cultural landscape of Delhi is always exciting! Check out all these events to make your Thursday feel like a Friday:

Catch it Live on December 21
Catch it Live on December 21

#Staged

Agni Aur Barkha, Girish Karnad's play on love, lust, power and sacrifice, is directed by KS Rajendaran.
Agni Aur Barkha, Girish Karnad's play on love, lust, power and sacrifice, is directed by KS Rajendaran.

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Agni Aur Barkha

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the paintings on display at this exhibition, which features works by artists Bhaskar Rao, Chandra Morkondato, HR Das, Kandi Narsimlu, Ramesh Chandra, Vinod Sharma, Sakti Burman, Jitendra Dangi, Santosh Maravi, Chanchal Ganguly, and Umesh Kumar.
One of the paintings on display at this exhibition, which features works by artists Bhaskar Rao, Chandra Morkondato, HR Das, Kandi Narsimlu, Ramesh Chandra, Vinod Sharma, Sakti Burman, Jitendra Dangi, Santosh Maravi, Chanchal Ganguly, and Umesh Kumar.

What: Art & Soul Exhibition

Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213 A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: December 20 to January 31, 2024

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Abhishek Walia will interact with the crowd and come up with jokes on the spot.
Comic Abhishek Walia will interact with the crowd and come up with jokes on the spot.

What: Crowdwork Show by Abhishek Walia

Where: Guftagu Cafe, Opposite DLF City Court, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram

When: December 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 Metro Station (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

Musician Prateek Kapoor will perform covers of popular Sufi songs.
Musician Prateek Kapoor will perform covers of popular Sufi songs.

What: Presents Prateek Kapoor Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 21

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

© 2023 HindustanTimes
