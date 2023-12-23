HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23
The day of December 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's Christmas weekend, making it the perfect reason to step out of the house and paint the town red! Wondering where to go? Check out these events:
#TuneIn
What: North East Festival 2023
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14)
When: December 22 to 24
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Friends of Music ft Anirudh Varma Collective
Where: 1AQ, Ojas Art Gallery, Mehrauli
When: December 23
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Daaku Sultana
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 23
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Exodus
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, Block A, A-8, Connaught Place
When: December 8 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Mind Fool ft Vir Das
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: December 23
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.virdas.in/tour
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Soiree
Where: Front Lawns, Punjabi Bagh Club, M48J+9GG, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh
When: December 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)