News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2023 11:53 AM IST

The day of December 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's Christmas weekend, making it the perfect reason to step out of the house and paint the town red! Wondering where to go? Check out these events:

Catch it Live on December 23
Catch it Live on December 23

#TuneIn

Shruti Haasan takes the stage on day 2 of the North East Festival, that has over 150 stalls offering North East cuisine and handmade products.
Shruti Haasan takes the stage on day 2 of the North East Festival, that has over 150 stalls offering North East cuisine and handmade products.

What: North East Festival 2023

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14)

When: December 22 to 24

Timing: 11am to 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Members of the Anirudh Varma Collective perform classical Indian music.
Members of the Anirudh Varma Collective perform classical Indian music.

What: Friends of Music ft Anirudh Varma Collective

Where: 1AQ, Ojas Art Gallery, Mehrauli

When: December 23

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

A still from the play Daaku Sultana, designed and produced by Padmashree Ram Dayal Sharma.
A still from the play Daaku Sultana, designed and produced by Padmashree Ram Dayal Sharma.

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2023 | Daaku Sultana

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks on display at the solo show by Rewati Shahani.
One of the artworks on display at the solo show by Rewati Shahani.

What: Exodus

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, Block A, A-8, Connaught Place

When: December 8 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Vir Das, who recently won the International Emmy for Comedy, says that the Mind Fool tour is his "way of spreading laughter across borders".
Comic Vir Das, who recently won the International Emmy for Comedy, says that the Mind Fool tour is his "way of spreading laughter across borders".

What: Mind Fool ft Vir Das

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: December 23

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.virdas.in/tour

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

This fashion exhibition will have Indian and western apparel.
This fashion exhibition will have Indian and western apparel.

What: Winter Soiree

Where: Front Lawns, Punjabi Bagh Club, M48J+9GG, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh

When: December 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

