HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 7
The day of January 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's the first Sunday of the year! Make it a special one by attending all that the culturally rich Delhi has to offer. Here are some events for you to plan your day with:
#FleaSpree
What: Book X'Change
Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 7
Timing: 11am to 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Patni Ka Patra
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 7
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: Meeta Ki Kahani
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: Jan 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
What: Chekhwaab
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Institutional Area
When: Jan 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: DITTY | Skin EP Tour
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road
When: Jan 7
Timing: Noon
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
What: Being Heer ft Jyoti Mamgain
Where: SuperTalks, 9/13, East Patel Nagar
When: Jan 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Nagar (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: So Rude Of Me ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: Trippy Tequila, 333-334, A-2, Sector 38, Noida
When: Jan 7
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)