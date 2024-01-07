close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 7

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 7

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2024 03:42 AM IST

The day of January 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's the first Sunday of the year! Make it a special one by attending all that the culturally rich Delhi has to offer. Here are some events for you to plan your day with:

#FleaSpree

What: Book X'Change

Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 7

Timing: 11am to 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Patni Ka Patra

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 7

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: Meeta Ki Kahani

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: Jan 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

What: Chekhwaab

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Institutional Area

When: Jan 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: DITTY | Skin EP Tour

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: Jan 7

Timing: Noon

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

What: Being Heer ft Jyoti Mamgain

Where: SuperTalks, 9/13, East Patel Nagar

When: Jan 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Nagar (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: So Rude Of Me ft Swati Sachdeva

Where: Trippy Tequila, 333-334, A-2, Sector 38, Noida

When: Jan 7

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

