HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 2

#ArtAttack What: The Divine Elements Volume Two Catch It Live on July 2

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 2 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Rankeerat and Ananya

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: July 2

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Abhinay Rai

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

When: July 2

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Chikankari Exhibition

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Estate

When: July 2 & 3

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction