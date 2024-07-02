HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 2

#ArtAttackWhat: The Divine Elements Volume TwoWhere: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 2 to 8Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Pop ft Rankeerat and AnanyaWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: July 2Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Gangsters ft Abhinay RaiWhere: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Ground Floor, Satya NiketanWhen: July 2Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Chikankari ExhibitionWhere: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi EstateWhen: July 2 & 3Timing: 10am to 8pmEntry: www.insider.in Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction