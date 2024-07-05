 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 5 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 5

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of July 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#CineCall

What: The Flagmakers

Catch It Live on July 5

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Emotional Abstractions

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: July 5 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Parimal Amar Kolhatkar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Exhibition 2024

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road

When: July 3 to 6

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

