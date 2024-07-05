HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 5

#CineCallWhat: The FlagmakersWhere: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 5Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)#ArtAttackWhat: Emotional AbstractionsWhere: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi EstateWhen: July 5 to 17Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#TuneInWhat: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Parimal Amar KolhatkarWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 5Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#FleaSpreeWhat: Delhi Exhibition 2024Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das RoadWhen: July 3 to 6Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction