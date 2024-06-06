 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 6 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 6

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of June 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Augmented Reality Exhibition

Catch It Live on June 6
Catch It Live on June 6

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 3 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Viva Cuba

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: June 6

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Two Way Street Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: June 6

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic ft Siddharth Sudhakar

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: June 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 6
© 2024 HindustanTimes
