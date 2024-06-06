HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 6

#ArtAttack
What: Augmented Reality Exhibition
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 3 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Viva Cuba
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: June 6
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Two Way Street Live
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: June 6
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic ft Siddharth Sudhakar
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: June 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)