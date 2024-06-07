HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 7

#ArtAttack
What: Essence
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 7 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tech Fridays ft Abhay Deol
Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: June 7
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Qisse Mohabbat Ke ft Manoj Muntashir
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: June 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Sound of The Ghosts
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: June 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)