HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 7

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of June 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Essence

Catch It Live on June 7

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 7 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tech Fridays ft Abhay Deol

Where: SoHo-Delhi, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: June 7

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Qisse Mohabbat Ke ft Manoj Muntashir

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: June 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Sound of The Ghosts

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: June 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 7
