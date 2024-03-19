HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19
Mar 19, 2024 02:09 PM IST
The day of March 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Hayavadana
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 19
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Gulon Mein Rang Bhare
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 19
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Libertate
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road
When: March 19
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
