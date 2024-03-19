 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 02:09 PM IST

The day of March 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#Staged

What: Hayavadana

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Gulon Mein Rang Bhare

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 19

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Libertate

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road

When: March 19

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 19
