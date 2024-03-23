 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 23 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 23

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 23, 2024 02:08 PM IST

The day of March 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Sunburn Holi Weekend ft Marshmello

Catch It Live on March 23

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 23

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Tiny Altars

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: March 23 to April 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: All That Breathes

Where: WWF-India, Pirojsha Godrej Building, 172 B, Lodhi Road

When: March 23

Timing: 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The Woman on Trial

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: March 23

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Udta Punjabi ft Pritish Narula

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: March 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vacation Edit

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: March 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 23
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
