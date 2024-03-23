HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 23
The day of March 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Sunburn Holi Weekend ft Marshmello
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: March 23
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Tiny Altars
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: March 23 to April 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: All That Breathes
Where: WWF-India, Pirojsha Godrej Building, 172 B, Lodhi Road
When: March 23
Timing: 4.30pm to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Woman on Trial
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 23
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Udta Punjabi ft Pritish Narula
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: March 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vacation Edit
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: March 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)