HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 26
The day of March 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Imaging Arriving Departing
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai
When: March 21 to April 30
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Spring Festival of Music & Dance | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Nushi
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: March 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Francophonie Month | Theatre & Reading Performances
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: March 26 & 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Dubai Theme Carnival
Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector-29, Gurugram
When: March 9 to 31
Timing: 3pm to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
