HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 26

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of March 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Imaging Arriving Departing 

Catch It Live on March 26
Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 21 to April 30 

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)   

 

#StepUp

What: Spring Festival of Music & Dance | Kathak Recital ft Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn 

What: Jazz ft Nushi 

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave 

When: March 26 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.thepianoman.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged 

What: Francophonie Month | Theatre & Reading Performances 

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate 

When: March 26 & 27 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Dubai Theme Carnival 

Where: Leisure Valley Park, Sector-29, Gurugram 

When: March 9 to 31 

Timing: 3pm to 10pm 

Entry: www.insider.in 

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)  

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
