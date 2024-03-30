 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30

ByHT Correspondents
Mar 30, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The day of March 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam | Hindustani Classical Recital ft Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Catch It Live on March 30
Catch It Live on March 30

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: March 30 to 31

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Human Form In Context & Spirit

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 29 to April 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line

#Staged

What: Ghalib at Quarantine

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, Block B, Sector 6, Noida

When: March 30

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Zari Jaipur Pop Up

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: March 28 to April 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On