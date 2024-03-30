HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 30
The day of March 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Bhilwara Sur Sangam | Hindustani Classical Recital ft Ashwini Bhide Deshpande
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: March 30 to 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Human Form In Context & Spirit
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 29 to April 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line
#Staged
What: Ghalib at Quarantine
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, Block B, Sector 6, Noida
When: March 30
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Zari Jaipur Pop Up
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: March 28 to April 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)