HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 11

#Staged What: Delhirious! Catch It Live on May 11

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: May 11 & 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Journeys ft Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and Shibasish Banerjee

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Habitat Film Festival | Mhara Pichchar

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 9am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Free Registration)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Night Owl Flea Market

Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Club, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram

When: May 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)

