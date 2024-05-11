HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 11
The day of May 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#Staged
What: Delhirious!
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: May 11 & 12
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Journeys ft Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee and Shibasish Banerjee
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Mhara Pichchar
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 9am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Free Registration)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Night Owl Flea Market
Where: Throttle Shrottle Moto Club, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road, Gurugram
When: May 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55–56 (Rapid Metro)