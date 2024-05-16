HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 16
The day of May 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#StepUp
What: Kathak Recital ft Komal Khushwani
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Chirag, Kushagra & Madhur
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: May 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: General Firebrand and His Red Atlas
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Holiday Sale
Where: The Kila at Seven Style Mile, 4A, Kaka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: May 15 to 17
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction