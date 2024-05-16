HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 16

#StepUp What: Kathak Recital ft Komal Khushwani Catch It Live on May 16

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Chirag, Kushagra & Madhur

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: May 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk

What: General Firebrand and His Red Atlas

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Holiday Sale

Where: The Kila at Seven Style Mile, 4A, Kaka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: May 15 to 17

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

