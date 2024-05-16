 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 16 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 16

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#StepUp

What: Kathak Recital ft Komal Khushwani

Catch It Live on May 16
Catch It Live on May 16

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Chirag, Kushagra & Madhur

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: May 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: General Firebrand and His Red Atlas

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Holiday Sale

Where: The Kila at Seven Style Mile, 4A, Kaka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: May 15 to 17

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 16

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On