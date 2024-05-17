 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 17 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 17

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Centric Black

Catch it live on May 17
Catch it live on May 17

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 13 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Rock ft Ulfat

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

When: May 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Partition & Mantoiyyat

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Shabd: Qisse-Kahaani-Shayari

Where: Binge Wall, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Boom – A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: May 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah Shopaholic Exhibition

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, Golf Course Road, Sector-56, Gurugram

When: May 17 & 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 17

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On