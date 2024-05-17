HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 17
The day of May 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Centric Black
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 13 to 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Rock ft Ulfat
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus
When: May 17
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Partition & Mantoiyyat
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Shabd: Qisse-Kahaani-Shayari
Where: Binge Wall, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: May 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Boom – A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: May 17
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Adaah Shopaholic Exhibition
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, Golf Course Road, Sector-56, Gurugram
When: May 17 & 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)