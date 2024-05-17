HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 17

#ArtAttack What: Centric Black Catch it live on May 17

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 13 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Rock ft Ulfat

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Connaught Circus

When: May 17

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Partition & Mantoiyyat

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Shabd: Qisse-Kahaani-Shayari

Where: Binge Wall, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: May 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Boom – A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: May 17

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah Shopaholic Exhibition

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, Golf Course Road, Sector-56, Gurugram

When: May 17 & 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

