HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 21

#ArtAttack What: Brush 'n' Beyond Catch It Live on May 21

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 18 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic hosted by Ravi Khurana

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Jam Session ft Two Way Street

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: May 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: High Fidelity

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: bit.ly/4dLAIjt

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction