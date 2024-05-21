 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 21 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 21

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The day of May 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction on Instagram.

#ArtAttack

What: Brush 'n' Beyond

Catch It Live on May 21
Catch It Live on May 21

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 18 to 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: The Big Mic hosted by Ravi Khurana

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: May 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jam Session ft Two Way Street

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: May 21

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

 

#CineCall

What: High Fidelity

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: bit.ly/4dLAIjt

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 21

© 2024 HindustanTimes
